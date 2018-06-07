15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner

Ronan Lardner

Galway Students’ Unions and TDs urge landlords to advertise earlier than August

By GBFM News
June 7, 2018

Time posted: 1:23 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Students’ Unions at NUI Galway and GMIT are encouraging landlords in the city to advertise vacant properties earlier in the summer.

The unions hope it will help tackle the end-of-August rush for students searching for accommodation.

The students’ unions and Galway West TDs says that increases in student accommodation in the city have forced many to look for alternatives in the private rental market.

Vice-President for Education at NUIG Students’ Union, Andrew Forde, says if landlords were to advertise earlier in the summer, students would feel more secure.

For more on this story tune in at 2

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Kitchen Fitter wanted
June 7, 2018
Impact of mindfulness policy to be explored at city event
June 7, 2018
Opponents of Gort gas plant demonstrate ahead of council meeting in Loughrea
June 7, 2018
Judge refuses injunctions against Inverin company over patent

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
June 7, 2018
Galway U20 team preparing for Roscommon test
June 7, 2018
Galway GAA advice for Pearse Stadium double header
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK