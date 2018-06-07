Galway Students’ Unions and TDs urge landlords to advertise earlier than August

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Students’ Unions at NUI Galway and GMIT are encouraging landlords in the city to advertise vacant properties earlier in the summer.

The unions hope it will help tackle the end-of-August rush for students searching for accommodation.

The students’ unions and Galway West TDs says that increases in student accommodation in the city have forced many to look for alternatives in the private rental market.

Vice-President for Education at NUIG Students’ Union, Andrew Forde, says if landlords were to advertise earlier in the summer, students would feel more secure.

