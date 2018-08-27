15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Over the Line - Sport

Over the Line - Sport

Galway student unions highlight student accommodation crisis

By GBFM News
August 27, 2018

Time posted: 6:06 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Galway’s third level Student Unions have come together to condemn rent prices in the city.

The call comes ahead of the return of thousands of third levels students for the beginning of the new academic year.

The unions have criticised the prevalence of new ‘luxury’ student housing.

The GMIT and NUIG Student Unions, along with the One Galway Initiative will hold a Crisis Campout on Eyre Square in the coming weeks to highlight a critical shortage of student accommodation. (11/9)

The One Galway Movement is a collection of student and trade unions from around Galway, whose main aim is to fight exploitation of both students and workers.

The event takes place on Tuesday the 11th of September and will see tents and shelters erected in Eyre Square to highlight the issue of students being forced out of the rental market.

President of the NUI Galway Students Union Megan Reilly says students don’t need luxury accommodation.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Turloughmore Hurling Club to get new facilities
Stephen Rochford resigns as Mayo manager
August 27, 2018
Turloughmore Hurling Club to get new facilities
August 27, 2018
HSE examines water dispensers at UHG amid legionella concerns
August 27, 2018
Green Party calls for investigation by minister amid concerns about fraudulent submissions to Supermac’s Ennis plans

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
August 27, 2018
Stephen Rochford resigns as Mayo manager
August 27, 2018
Galway Athletics Report
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK