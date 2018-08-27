Galway student unions highlight student accommodation crisis

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Galway’s third level Student Unions have come together to condemn rent prices in the city.

The call comes ahead of the return of thousands of third levels students for the beginning of the new academic year.

The unions have criticised the prevalence of new ‘luxury’ student housing.

The GMIT and NUIG Student Unions, along with the One Galway Initiative will hold a Crisis Campout on Eyre Square in the coming weeks to highlight a critical shortage of student accommodation. (11/9)

The One Galway Movement is a collection of student and trade unions from around Galway, whose main aim is to fight exploitation of both students and workers.

The event takes place on Tuesday the 11th of September and will see tents and shelters erected in Eyre Square to highlight the issue of students being forced out of the rental market.

President of the NUI Galway Students Union Megan Reilly says students don’t need luxury accommodation.