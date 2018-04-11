Galway Sports Partnership Announce Programme Funding Scheme For 2018

Galway Sports Partnership is delighted to announce its Programme Funding scheme for 2018.

This funding, made available to the Partnership by SPORT IRELAND, is intended to help increase participation levels in sport and physical activity with particular emphasis on those who are currently inactive or who may not have an opportunity to participate. Galway Sports Partnership have five particular target groups in this respect – Women & Girls, Older Adults, People with Disabilities, People who are Unemployed and People from Disadvantaged Backgrounds. Applications can also be submitted for programmes for men who are inactive.

This funding scheme is made available to clubs, groups and communities in Galway to help them organise and facilitate the delivery of initiatives and programmes in physical activities for the above-mentioned groups.

The funding is available in three sections –

General programme Funding – a fund of €20,000 is available under this section with an upper limit of €2500 per successful application.

Club Development Funding – a fund of €5000 is being allocated to this section with an upper limit of €600 per successful application

Programme Funding for Persons with Disabilities – a fund of €5000 is being allocated to this section with an upper limit of €1000 per successful application.

In 2017 a total of 27 clubs, groups and organisations benefited from this scheme as follows – 17 groups received funding under the General Programme Fund, 5 newly formed clubs were funded and 5 Disability groups/organisations received funding to run their projects.

Allocation of this funding will be strictly in accordance with the criteria as laid down and to assist would be applicants, GSP have organised the following workshops in Galway –

➢ Thursday 12th April 2018 at 8.00pm in Ard Rí House hotel, Tuam.

➢ Monday, 16th April 2018 at 8.00pm in Peacockes hotel, Maam Cross, Connemara.

➢ Tuesday 17th April 2018 at 8.00pm, in Menlo Park hotel, Galway City.

➢ Wednesday 18th April 2018 at 8.00pm in Loughrea hotel & Spa, Loughrea

We strongly recommend that would-be applicants attend one of these workshops to ensure that they gain as much information as possible about the application process and to minimise applications being turned down due to inaccuracies, projects being eligible and lack of information in the application form.

For further information on this funding programme please contact Galway Sports Partnership, Galway County Council, County Hall, Prospect Hill, Galway. – Michael Curley at (091) 509577 or Jason Craughwell at (091) 536459 or email [email protected]