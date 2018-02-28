Galway snowfall warning currently at yellow but has been upgraded to orange from tomorrow evening

Galway Bay fm newsroom- Galway’s snowfall warning has been upgraded to the second highest level – with a status orange alert to come into place tomorrow evening.

A status yellow warning is currently in place for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Clare and Limerick.

It predicts scattered heavy snow showers today, tonight, and tomorrow.

The highest warning – a code red – is currently in place for Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wicklow and Meath- with up to 25cm of snow expected in places.

A status orange alert is also in place today for Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Wexford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford.

The situation looks set to worsen across the country tomorrow – with a new code red alert to come into place for Leinster and Munster.

MET Eireann says blizzard-like conditions will develop in heavy snow and strong easterly winds tomorrow evening.

These will continue into Friday morning, giving significant snow drifts in many areas.

A fifth alert – a status orange for snow and ice – comes into effect at 8 tomorrow night for Connacht, Cavan and Monaghan.

NUI Galway climatologist Dr Tiernan Henry that driving conditions across Galway are likely to become more hazardous as the day progresses as snow becomes packed and freezes over.