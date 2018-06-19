15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

FYI - News for Galway

FYI - News for Galway

Galway SMEs suffering highest skill gap nationwide

By GBFM News
June 19, 2018

Time posted: 5:40 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway SMEs are suffering some of the largest employee skill gaps nationwide according to the findings of a new report.

Almost 50 per cent of manufacturing SMEs in Connacht and Ulster have reported difficulty in hiring skilled workers.

The western regions are more likely to have problems hiring and retaining a skilled workforce in areas such as marketing, planning, maintenance and warehouse management.

The report shows that over 40 per cent of surveyed businesses do not see the value in investing in internal training.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Castlegar AC Hosts 2018 Tribal Games
June 19, 2018
Athenry solar farm proposal shot down over glare and light
June 19, 2018
Official opening of Corrandulla playground this week
June 19, 2018
Work begins on water infrastructure upgrade in An Cheathru Rua

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
June 19, 2018
Castlegar AC Hosts 2018 Tribal Games
June 19, 2018
GAA & Pundit Arena Partner on Bank of Ireland Celtic Challenge Broadcast
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK