Galway Simon Annual Report says homelessness set to worsen

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Simon Community says the homelessness situation in Galway is going to get worse before it gets better.

The organisation launched its Annual Report for 2017 in the city last evening.

It shows that Galway Simon supported 537 households last year to prevent them becoming homeless or find them housing if they had become homeless.

378 were single people, there were 126 families and 33 couples.

Galway Simon says 2017 was the charity’s most challenging year since it began providing services nearly 40 years ago.

