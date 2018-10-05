15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway set to get new Health Innovation Hub

By GBFM News
October 5, 2018

Time posted: 9:16 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway is set to get a new Health Innovation Hub.

It’s a government-backed initiative which encourages entrepreneurs to collaborate with bodies such as the HSE to test their products and services before they go to market.

The Health Innovation Hub Ireland was first launched in Cork in 2016 with the aim of strengthening collaboration between Irish companies and the public healthcare sector.

This week, a new hub which will operate in partnership with Trinity College Dublin, opened at St. James’s Hospital.

According to today’s Irish Times, a third location is scheduled to open in Galway later this year.

Some of the work undertaken at the hub in Cork so far includes pilot-testing new medical devices and illustrated booklets explaining vaccinations to school children.

