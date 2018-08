The Galway team to play Dublin in Croke Park in today’s All-Ireland Senior Football Semi-Final has been announced. There is one change from the team that started against Westmeath last Saturday with Patrick Sweeney coming in for Adrian Varley.

Ruairí Lavelle Declan Kyne Seán Andy Ó Ceallaigh Eoghan Kerin Cathal Sweeney Gareth Bradshaw Gary O’Donnell Peter Cooke Thomas Flynn Shane Walsh Patrick Sweeney Seán Kelly Ian Burke Damien Comer (Captain) Eamonn Brannigan