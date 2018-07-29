15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway Senior Ladies Top Group With Comfortable Win Over Waterford

By Sport GBFM
July 29, 2018

Time posted: 7:27 pm

Stephen Glennon watched on as the Galway Senior Ladies Footballers produced another demolition job in their 6-17 to 1-6 win over Westmeath in Ballinasloe on Saturday.

Full Time Report from Darren Kelly

 

Darren spoke to the Galway Manager after the game

 

Darren also got the thoughts of Louise Ward

 

Despite the loss Westmeath will play Cork in the quarter-finals, but Galway look very dangerous ahead of their clash with Mayo on the weekend of August 12th.

 

Results:

TG4 All Ireland Senior Championship 2018

 

Saturday 28th July 2018

TG4 All Ireland Senior Championship – Group 4 – Round 3

Dublin 3-11 Mayo 1-8

 

TG4 All Ireland Senior Championship – Group 1 – Round 3

Donegal 1-13 Kerry 3-6

 

TG4 All Ireland Senior Championship – Group 3 – Round 3 

Galway 6-17 Westmeath 1-6

 

TG4 All Ireland Senior Championship – Group 2 – Round 3

Cork 1-19 Armagh 1-7

 

TG4 All Ireland Senior Championship 2018 – Quarter-final Pairings

Dublin v Kerry

Galway v Mayo

Cork v Westmeath

Donegal v Armagh

