Galway Senior Ladies Top Group With Comfortable Win Over Waterford

Stephen Glennon watched on as the Galway Senior Ladies Footballers produced another demolition job in their 6-17 to 1-6 win over Westmeath in Ballinasloe on Saturday.
Full Time Report from Darren Kelly
Darren spoke to the Galway Manager after the game
Darren also got the thoughts of Louise Ward
Despite the loss Westmeath will play Cork in the quarter-finals, but Galway look very dangerous ahead of their clash with Mayo on the weekend of August 12th.
Results:
TG4 All Ireland Senior Championship 2018
Saturday 28th July 2018
TG4 All Ireland Senior Championship – Group 4 – Round 3
Dublin 3-11 Mayo 1-8
TG4 All Ireland Senior Championship – Group 1 – Round 3
Donegal 1-13 Kerry 3-6
TG4 All Ireland Senior Championship – Group 3 – Round 3
Galway 6-17 Westmeath 1-6
TG4 All Ireland Senior Championship – Group 2 – Round 3
Cork 1-19 Armagh 1-7
TG4 All Ireland Senior Championship 2018 – Quarter-final Pairings
Dublin v Kerry
Galway v Mayo
Cork v Westmeath
Donegal v Armagh