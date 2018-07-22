15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Sports Sunday

Galway Senior Ladies Book Place In All-Ireland Quarter Final

By Sport GBFM
July 22, 2018

Time posted: 11:44 am

Galway secured their TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship quarter-final spot with a comfortable 16-point victory over Waterford at Birr.

First half goals from Leanne Coen, Roisin Leonard and Ailbhe Davoren ensured Stephen Glennon’s team took a final eight spot with one round robin fixture to come, while Pat Sullivan’s charges will contest the relegation play-offs.

Darren Kelly with the Full Time Report

 

After the game, Darren spoke to Galway Manager Stephen Glennon

 

Darren also spoke to Galway Captain Tracey Leonard

 

The Waterford Manager Pat O’Sullivan then spoke to Darren

 

Galway face Westmeath next Saturday with the winners meeting Dublin or Mayo in the quarter-finals on 12 August.

 

Scorers

Galway: T Leonard 0-5 (0-3f), L Coen 1-1, R Leonard 1-0, A Davoren 1-0, M Seoighe 0-2, S Conneally 0-2, O Divilly 0-1, E Flaherty 0-1

Waterford: M Ryan 0-2, K Murray 0-1, M Delahunty 0-1 (0-1f), E Fennell 0-1.

Galway: L Murphy; F Cooney, S Lynch, S Burke; C Cooney, N Ward, E Flaherty; L Ward, A Davoren; O Divilly, T Leonard, A McDonagh; M Seoighe, R Leonard, L Coen.

Subs: S Conneally for R Leonard (39), N Connolly for F Cooney (40), D Brennan for McDonagh (47), S Divilly for Davoren (47), E Reaney for O Divilly (51).

Waterford: K Moroney; R Casey, C McGrath, A Mullaney; M McGrath, M Dunford, Kate McGrath; E Murray, Karen McGrath; K Hahessy, K Murray, M. Wall; A Wall, M Delahunty, M Ryan.

Subs: K Corbett Barry for M Wall (40), E Fennell for Murray (44), S Ryan for A Wall (47), L Cusack for Hahessy (47), C McCarthy for Mullaney (51).

Referee: Seamus Mulvihill (Kerry).

