Galway Senior Ladies Book Place In All-Ireland Quarter Final

Galway secured their TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship quarter-final spot with a comfortable 16-point victory over Waterford at Birr.

First half goals from Leanne Coen, Roisin Leonard and Ailbhe Davoren ensured Stephen Glennon’s team took a final eight spot with one round robin fixture to come, while Pat Sullivan’s charges will contest the relegation play-offs.

Darren Kelly with the Full Time Report

After the game, Darren spoke to Galway Manager Stephen Glennon

Darren also spoke to Galway Captain Tracey Leonard

The Waterford Manager Pat O’Sullivan then spoke to Darren

Galway face Westmeath next Saturday with the winners meeting Dublin or Mayo in the quarter-finals on 12 August.

Scorers

Galway: T Leonard 0-5 (0-3f), L Coen 1-1, R Leonard 1-0, A Davoren 1-0, M Seoighe 0-2, S Conneally 0-2, O Divilly 0-1, E Flaherty 0-1

Waterford: M Ryan 0-2, K Murray 0-1, M Delahunty 0-1 (0-1f), E Fennell 0-1.

Galway: L Murphy; F Cooney, S Lynch, S Burke; C Cooney, N Ward, E Flaherty; L Ward, A Davoren; O Divilly, T Leonard, A McDonagh; M Seoighe, R Leonard, L Coen.

Subs: S Conneally for R Leonard (39), N Connolly for F Cooney (40), D Brennan for McDonagh (47), S Divilly for Davoren (47), E Reaney for O Divilly (51).

Waterford: K Moroney; R Casey, C McGrath, A Mullaney; M McGrath, M Dunford, Kate McGrath; E Murray, Karen McGrath; K Hahessy, K Murray, M. Wall; A Wall, M Delahunty, M Ryan.

Subs: K Corbett Barry for M Wall (40), E Fennell for Murray (44), S Ryan for A Wall (47), L Cusack for Hahessy (47), C McCarthy for Mullaney (51).

Referee: Seamus Mulvihill (Kerry).