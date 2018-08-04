Galway Senior Hurling Team Named For All-Ireland Semi-Final Replay

The Galway Team has been named to face Clare in tomorrow’s All-Ireland Senior Hurling Semi-final replay in Semple Stadium and there are no changes from the team that drew the first game last Saturday. Adrian Tuohy, Gearoid McInerney, David Burke, Joe Canning and Conor Whelan who all didn’t finish the drawn encounter, which went to extra time, are all named in the starting 15. The game will be live on Gbfm at 2.00pm on Sunday and that team in full is:
James Skehill
Adrian Tuohy
Daithi Burke
John Hanbury
Padraic Mannion
Gearoid McInerney
Aidan Harte
Johnny Coen
David Burke (Capt)
Joseph Cooney
Joe Canning
Jonathon Glynn
Conor Whelan
Conor Cooney
Cathal Mannion