Galway Senior Hurling Team Named For All-Ireland Semi-Final Replay

By Sport GBFM
August 4, 2018

Time posted: 1:27 pm

The Galway Team has been named to face Clare in tomorrow’s All-Ireland Senior Hurling Semi-final replay in Semple Stadium and there are no changes from the team that drew the first game last Saturday. Adrian Tuohy, Gearoid McInerney, David Burke, Joe Canning and Conor Whelan who all didn’t finish the drawn encounter, which went to extra time, are all named in the starting 15. The game will be live on Gbfm at 2.00pm on Sunday and that team in full is:

James Skehill

Adrian Tuohy

Daithi Burke

John Hanbury

Padraic Mannion

Gearoid McInerney

Aidan Harte

Johnny Coen

David Burke (Capt)

Joseph Cooney

Joe Canning

Jonathon Glynn

Conor Whelan

Conor Cooney

Cathal Mannion

Sport
