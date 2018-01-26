Galway Senior Hurling Team Named To Face Antrim

The Galway Hurling team has been named to face Antrim in the Allianz National Hurling league on Sunday in Pearse Stadium. Manager Micheal Donoghue has included six of the team that started the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final win over Waterford.
Daithi Burke, Adrian Tuohy, Aidan Harte, Johnny Coen, Joseph Cooney and Conor Cooney all started while Niall Burke and Jason Flynn were introduced off the bench as Galway ended a 29-year famine to claim the Liam MacCarthy Cup.
The Galway Team is
1 James Skehill
2 Ronan Burke
3 Daithi Burke
4 Jack Grealish
5 Adrian Tuohy
6 Martin Dolphin
7 Aidan Harte
8 Johnny Coen Capt
9 Eanna Burke
10 Niall Burke
11 Joseph Cooney
12 Paul Flaherty
13 Brian Concannon
14 Conor Cooney
15 Jason Flynn