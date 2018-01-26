Galway Senior Hurling Team Named To Face Antrim

The Galway Hurling team has been named to face Antrim in the Allianz National Hurling league on Sunday in Pearse Stadium. Manager Micheal Donoghue has included six of the team that started the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final win over Waterford.

Daithi Burke, Adrian Tuohy, Aidan Harte, Johnny Coen, Joseph Cooney and Conor Cooney all started while Niall Burke and Jason Flynn were introduced off the bench as Galway ended a 29-year famine to claim the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

The Galway Team is

1 James Skehill

2 Ronan Burke

3 Daithi Burke

4 Jack Grealish

5 Adrian Tuohy

6 Martin Dolphin

7 Aidan Harte

8 Johnny Coen Capt

9 Eanna Burke

10 Niall Burke

11 Joseph Cooney

12 Paul Flaherty

13 Brian Concannon

14 Conor Cooney

15 Jason Flynn