Galway senior hurlers relinquish title to Limerick

Limerick survived a madcap finish to claim their first All-Ireland title since 1973 and conclude a remarkable Championship by defeating Galway 3-16 to 2-18 in a gripping final at Croke Park. Leading by nine points at one stage in the second half and by eight with just two minutes of normal time remaining, Limerick were almost undone by a sensational Galway comeback. With eight minutes of injury time allotted – there were nine and a half played in total – Galway whittled the lead down to a single point on two occasions as Conor Whelan and Joe Canning struck for goals. And Canning had a last gasp chance to force a replay in the 10th minute of injury time from a free but his effort from distance fell short and the final whistle sounded seconds later.

Limerick made a flying start as they swept into a 0-3 to 0-0 lead by the sixth minute, but an off-colour Galway seemed to settle when they moved ahead briefly at 0-6 to 0-5 through Joseph Cooney’s 15th minute point. Limerick controversially regained the lead in the 17th minute as, following a hefty challenge on Padraic Mannion, Kyle Hayes picked out Graeme Mulcahy, who burrowed his way towards goal and though Galway goalkeeper James Skehill appeared to have things under control as the ball got away from Mulcahy, it went under him and over the line. Limerick added three points without reply and eventually led 1-10 to 0-9 at the break. A flying start to the second half looked to have driven a decisive wedge between the sides as Limerick hit four of the first five points, three of them from Kyle Hayes, to go eight ahead. Joe Canning struck his first points from play to cut it to six but when Tom Morrissey robbed Gearoid McInerney and cut in for Limerick’s second goal to put them nine up with 16 minutes to go, that appeared to be that.

There were lengthy injury stoppages in the second half, one of them for Skehill, who had to be replaced after saving from Seamus Flanagan and Limerick seemed to suffer for the lulls as Galway pared back four points without reply. But when substitute Shane Dowling added another goal after fine work from Peter Casey in the 68th minute, Limerick were eight in front and seemingly home and hosed once again.

With eight additional minutes signaled, however, Galway still had time and Whelan gave them a glimmer of hope with a goal and when Canning rifled a free to the top corner there were only two points in it. Sub Niall Burke cut it to the minimum and though Mulcahy hit Limerick’s first score in nine minutes with a fine point, a Joe Canning 65 cancelled it out. There was one last chance for Galway as referee James Owens awarded a free close to their 45 with the clock nearing 80 minutes, but it was just outside Canning’s range as the ball dropped short and Limerick’s 45 year wait ended.

GALWAY: J Skehill; A Tuohey, Daithi Burke, J Hanbury; P Mannion (0-1), G McInerney, A Harte; J Coen, David Burke (0-3); J Cooney (0-3), J Canning (1-10, 1-5f, 0-2 ‘65’), C Mannion; C Whelan (1-0), J Glynn, C Cooney.

Subs: N Burke (0-1) for C Mannion (46), P Killeen for Hanbury (57), J Flynn for C Cooney (59), F Flannery for Skehill (62).

LIMERICK: N Quaid; S Finn, M Casey, R English; D Byrnes (0-1), D Hannon (0-2), D Morrissey; D O’Donovan (0-1), C Lynch (0-1); T Morrissey (1-1), K Hayes (0-4), G Hegarty; S Flanagan (0-1), A Gillane (0-3, 0-2f), G Mulcahy (1-2).

Subs: R McCarthy for Casey (50), S Dowling (1-0) for Hegarty (56), P Casey for Flanagan (64), W O’Donoghue for O’Donovan (67), T Condon for English (70+2).

REFEREE: J Owens (Wexford)

After the game Sean Walsh got the views of Galway manager Micheal Donoghue…

