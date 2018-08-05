15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway Senior Hurlers Book Place In All-Ireland Final – Commentary And Reaction

By Sport GBFM
August 5, 2018

Time posted: 8:56 pm

The Galway Senior Hurlers are through to the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final following another dramatic one point Semi-Final win.

This time, it came against Clare following a replay played in Semple Stadium, Thurles on Sunday.

The Tribesmen winning by 1-17 (20) to 2-13 (19)

Here is another chance to hear the commentary of that incredible game with Sean Walsh, Conor Hayes and Niall Canavan

 

After the game, Niall Canavan and Conor Hayes talked about Galway’s Semi-Final win and the Hurling final against Limerick on the 19th of August

 

After the game, Sean Walsh spoke to Galway Manager Micheal Donoghue

 

Sean also spoke to Galway Coach Francis Forde

 

Sean then spoke to Galway Captain David Burke

 

Joe Canning had another outstanding game, scoring 0-8. He spoke to Sean

 

Niall Canavan reports on Galway’s win

 

Galway will play Limerick in the 2018 All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final on Sunday August the 19th in Croke Park with the game throwing in at 3.30 preceded by the All-Ireland Minor Hurling Final between Galway and Kilkenny with that game throwing in at 1.30pm.

Teams and Scorers

Galway: James Skehill; John Hanbury, Daithi Burke, Adrian Tuohey; Aidan Harte, Padraig Mannion, Joseph Cooney; Johnny Coen, David Burke (0-2); Joe Canning (0-8, 4f, 1s/l), Conor Whelan (0-3), Cathal Mannion (0-1); Niall Burke (0-2), Conor Cooney (0-1), Jonathan Glynn (1-0)

Subs:  Sean Loftus for Hanbury (55), Jason Flynn for C. Cooney (59), Davey Glennon for Glynn (72)

Clare: Donal Tuohy; Patrick O’Connor, David McInerney, Jack Browne; Seadna Morey, Conor Cleary, Jamie Shanahan; Colm Galvin, David Fitzgerald; Peter Duggan (1-6, 6f), Tony Kelly (0-1), David Reidy; Podge Collins (0-1), John Conlon (0-1), Shane O’Donnell (1-1)

Subs: Ian Galvin (0-2) for Reidy (34), Cathal Malone for Fitzgerald (43), Rory Hayes for O’Connor (57, inj), Mikey O’Malley for Shanahan (60), Aron Shanagher (0-1) for Collins (63)

Referee Fergal Horgan (Tipperary)

 

Semple Stadium, The venue of today’s All-Ireland Senior Hurling Semi-Final replay.

 

