Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway senior hurler who faced 23 charges of theft from a former employer has been sentenced to community service

26 year old Davy Glennon from Loughrea appeared before Galway Circuit Criminal Court today.

Mr Glennon was given 240 hours community service to be completed within 12 months in lieu of concurrent 2 year sentences for each count.

Sentencing was adjourned in January due to the absence of a probation report.

