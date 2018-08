Galway Senior Football Manager Kevin Walsh has called for strong officials in his side’s All-Ireland Semi-Final with Dublin on Saturday afternoon in Croke Park (Throw in – 5pm, Live on Galway Bay FM and www.galwaybayfm.ie).

The Galway manager referred to the large crowd and the atmosphere that will come with a game of this magnitude and that it will be important for strong officials to be in charge.

He spoke to Barry Cullinane

2018 All-Ireland Senior Football Semi-Final

Galway v Dublin

5pm – Croke Park

Live On Galway Bay FM and you will also be able to hear our commentary here online.