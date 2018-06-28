Galway Senior Camogie Team Named To Face Limerick

The Galway Senior Camogie Team to face Limerick in their second game of the All-Ireland Senior Championship has been named with two changes from the team that beat Clare first time out. In comes Niamh Kilkenny and Niamh Hanniffy while Catriona Cormican moves from Midfield to centre forward. Niamh and Orlaith McGrath are named in the subs bench. Throw in on Saturday is at 5pm in Bruff.

The Galway Panel is….

1. Sarah Healy

2. Shauna Healy

3. Sarah Dervan

4. Tara Kenny

5. Roisin Black

6. Heather Cooney

7. Lorraine Ryan

8. Anne Marie Starr

9. Niamh Kilkenny

10. Aoife Donohue

11. Catriona Cormican

12. Rebecca Hennelly

13. Carrie Dolan

14. Niamh Hanniffy

15. Ailish O’Reilly

16. Catriona Daly

17. Shauna Burke

18. Emma Helebert

19. Niamh McGrath

20. Orlaith McGrath

21. Noreen Coen

22. Cliodhna Walsh

23. Finola Keely

24. Ciara Murphy

25. Siobhan McGrath

26. Leanne Freaney

27. Michelle Skehill

28. Ava Lynskey

29. Siobhan Coen