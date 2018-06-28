Galway Senior Camogie Team Named To Face Limerick

The Galway Senior Camogie Team to face Limerick in their second game of the All-Ireland Senior Championship has been named with two changes from the team that beat Clare first time out. In comes Niamh Kilkenny and Niamh Hanniffy while Catriona Cormican moves from Midfield to centre forward. Niamh and Orlaith McGrath are named in the subs bench. Throw in on Saturday is at 5pm in Bruff.
The Galway Panel is….
1. Sarah Healy
2. Shauna Healy
3. Sarah Dervan
4. Tara Kenny
5. Roisin Black
6. Heather Cooney
7. Lorraine Ryan
8. Anne Marie Starr
9. Niamh Kilkenny
10. Aoife Donohue
11. Catriona Cormican
12. Rebecca Hennelly
13. Carrie Dolan
14. Niamh Hanniffy
15. Ailish O’Reilly
16. Catriona Daly
17. Shauna Burke
18. Emma Helebert
19. Niamh McGrath
20. Orlaith McGrath
21. Noreen Coen
22. Cliodhna Walsh
23. Finola Keely
24. Ciara Murphy
25. Siobhan McGrath
26. Leanne Freaney
27. Michelle Skehill
28. Ava Lynskey
29. Siobhan Coen