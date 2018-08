Galway Senior Camogie Team Books Place In All-Ireland Semi-Final

The Galway Senior Camogie team will face Kilkenny in the All-Ireland Semi-Final on the 18th of August after their 0-20 to 0-4 win over Dublin last Saturday in Pairc Ui Chaoimh

Darren Kelly Reports

After the game, Darren spoke to Galway manager Cathal Murray

Galway Captain Sarah Dervan spoke to Darren

Darren also spoke to Galway Bay FM Player of the match Shauna Healy

SCORERS FOR GALWAY: A Donohue, C Dolan (fs) 0-4 each; C Cormican, N McGrath (1f) 0-3 each; N Kilkenny 0-2; C Walsh, F Keely, S McGrath 0-1 each

SCORERS FOR DUBLIN: O Beagan 0-3(2fs); A Griffin 0-1

GALWAY: Sarah Healy, Shauna Healy, S Dervan, T Kenny, E Helebert, H Cooney, L Ryan, A M Starr, N Kilkenny, A Donohue, C Cormican, N McGrath, C Dolan, N Coen, A O’Reilly. Subs: S McGrath for O’Reilly (40), R Black for Helebert (46), C Walsh for Dolan (47), C Murphy for Ryan (55), F Keely for Cormican (55)

DUBLIN: F McCarthy, N Gannon, A Carolan, M O’Donoghue, H Hegarty, L Twomey, R Baker, O Beagan, E McCarthy, A Twomey, A Griffin, D Mullaney, S Kehoe, M Moynihan, E Flanagan. Subs: L Butler for Flanagan (30), S Nic Coitir for Moynihan (41), G Quinn for Twomey (48), A Maguire for Kehoe (56)

REFEREE: L Dempsey (Kilkenny)