Galway Senior And Intermediate Camogie Teams Named

Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship
Galway v Tipperary at Kenny Park, 3pm
Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship
Galway v Waterford at Kenny Park, 5pm
The Galway Senior and Intermediate Camogie Teams For Tomorrow Have Been Named.
There are Two changes to the Senior Team from the side who beat Clare last weekend.
Caitriona Cormican and Orlaith McGrath replace Niamh Kilkenny and Niamh Hanniffy.
There is also a positional switch in defence. Heather Cooney goes to 6, Shauna Healy goes to 2.
The Galway Senior Team Is…..
1. Sarah Healy – St Thomas
2. Shauna Healy – Ardrahan
3. Sarah Dervan – Mullagh
4. Tara Kenny – Sarsfields
5. Roisin Black – Oranmore/Maree
6. Heather Cooney – St Thomas
7. Lorraine Ryan – Kiltullagh/Killimordaly
8. Anne Marie Starr – Killimor
9. Catriona Cormican – Cappataggle
10. Niamh McGrath – Sarsfields
11. Rebecca Hennelly – Ardrahan
12. Aoife Donohue – Mullagh
13. Carrie Dolan – Clarinbridge
14. Orlaith McGrath – Sarsfields
15. Ailish O’Reilly – Oranmore/Maree
The Galway Intermediate Team To Face Tipperary is……
1. Tara Murphy – Davitts
2. Ciara Donohue – Mullagh
3. Lorraine Coen – St Thomas
4. Louise Brennan – Turloughmore
5. Aisling Downey – Eyrecourt
6. Eva Gilmore – Castlegar
7. Christina Hanley – Carnmore
8. Sinead Minihan – Liam Mellows
9. Elisha Broderick – Castlegar
10. Karen Kennedy – Mullagh
11. Rachel Monghan – Mullagh
12. Lisa Casserley – Ballinderreen
13. Tara Ruttledge – Portumna
14. Niamh Fox – Carnmore
15. Emma Rourke – Davitts