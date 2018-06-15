15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway Senior And Intermediate Camogie Teams Named

By Sport GBFM
June 15, 2018

Time posted: 7:23 pm

Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship

Galway v Tipperary at Kenny Park, 3pm

Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship

Galway v Waterford at Kenny Park, 5pm

 

The Galway Senior and Intermediate Camogie Teams For Tomorrow Have Been Named.

There are Two changes to the Senior Team from the side who beat Clare last weekend.

Caitriona Cormican and Orlaith McGrath replace Niamh Kilkenny and Niamh Hanniffy.

There is also a positional switch in defence.  Heather Cooney goes to 6, Shauna Healy goes to 2.

The Galway Senior Team Is…..

1. Sarah Healy – St Thomas

2. Shauna Healy – Ardrahan

3. Sarah Dervan – Mullagh

4. Tara Kenny – Sarsfields

5. Roisin Black – Oranmore/Maree

6. Heather Cooney – St Thomas

7. Lorraine Ryan – Kiltullagh/Killimordaly

8. Anne Marie Starr – Killimor

9. Catriona Cormican – Cappataggle

10. Niamh McGrath – Sarsfields

11. Rebecca Hennelly – Ardrahan

12. Aoife Donohue – Mullagh

13. Carrie Dolan – Clarinbridge

14. Orlaith McGrath – Sarsfields

15. Ailish O’Reilly – Oranmore/Maree

 

The Galway Intermediate Team To Face Tipperary is……

 

1. Tara Murphy – Davitts

2. Ciara Donohue – Mullagh

3. Lorraine Coen – St Thomas

4. Louise Brennan – Turloughmore

5. Aisling Downey – Eyrecourt

6. Eva Gilmore – Castlegar

7. Christina Hanley – Carnmore

8. Sinead Minihan – Liam Mellows

9. Elisha Broderick – Castlegar

10. Karen Kennedy – Mullagh

11. Rachel Monghan – Mullagh

12. Lisa Casserley – Ballinderreen

13. Tara Ruttledge – Portumna

14. Niamh Fox – Carnmore

15. Emma Rourke – Davitts

