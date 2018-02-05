15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Overnight Music

Overnight Music

Galway senator Trevor O Clochartaigh set to resign as he’s appointed TG4’s Communications Manager

By GBFM News
February 5, 2018

Time posted: 6:11 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Senator Trevor Ó Clochartaigh has been appointed communications manager with TG4, which means he’s set to resign his position in the Seanad.

Senator Ó Clochartaigh, who lives in An Cheathrú Rua, will begin working with the Irish language television channel in March.

He has extensive experience in television, media, the arts and community work at local, regional and national level.

Senator Ó Clochartaigh became a Senator in 2011, and has been involved in various bids for the Dáil over the years.

He resigned from Sinn Fein recently and had been operating as an independent senator.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Galway Senator appointed as Communications Manager with TG4
Glenamaddy/Glinsk Wins County U21 B Football Title
February 5, 2018
Galway Senator appointed as Communications Manager with TG4
February 5, 2018
County Policing committee to take on cyberbullying
February 5, 2018
Galway homeowners could be overpaying on insurance

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
February 5, 2018
ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE PAUSES BEFORE ROUND 3
February 5, 2018
ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE: FOOTBALL’S BUSY PROGRAMME HEADS FOR ROUND 3
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK