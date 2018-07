Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 470 new company start-ups have been founded in Galway in the first half of 2018.

CRIF Vision-net says it’s seen a 1.3 per cent increase in the number of companies setting up shop in the city and county in the first half of the year.

That compares to a 3.5 per cent rise in Cork and a 3.2 per cent boost in Dublin.

Limerick has seen the biggest growth during the six-month period with 440 new start-ups – a 23 per cent increase.