Ronan Lardner

Galway scientists find proof of sudden climate change

By GBFM News
April 27, 2018

Time posted: 12:14 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway scientists have found glacial evidence for abrupt climate change.

Results from a major study by NUI Galway and University of Maine have shed light on the impact of climate change in Britain, Ireland and maritime Europe.

The research has raised fresh concerns over the future weakening of warm ocean currents in the North Atlantic – which could lead to a highly seasonal climate.

The evidence used in the study consists of shell remains dating back to the ‘Younger Dyras’ climate change episode, which happened around 12,000 years ago.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
