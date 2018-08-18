15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Feel Good Factor - After News Break

Galway Rose makes it through to televised Rose of Tralee final

By GBFM News
August 18, 2018

Time posted: 11:01 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway Rose has qualified to take part on the televised Rose of Tralee Finals next week.

57 roses representing Irish communities at home and abroad entered this year’s competition but only 32 can be accommodated on the televised final.

A judging panel whittled down the contestants in Tralee over the past week and the Galway Rose, Deirdre O’ Sullivan, a teacher from Luimnagh, has made the cut.

She will join Daithí Ó Sé live from the Dome in Tralee next Monday and Tuesday evening from 8 o’ clock.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
August 18, 2018
August 18, 2018
August 18, 2018
