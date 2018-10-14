15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Late Night Country

Late Night Country

Galway-Roscommon TD slams Government’s repair and leasing scheme

By GBFM News
October 14, 2018

Time posted: 5:18 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway-Roscommon TD says the Government’s Repair and Leasing Scheme is just another failed attempt to provide social housing.

The aim of the RLS is to assist property owners and local authorities to harness the accommodation potential in certain vacant dwellings nationwide.

Deputy Eugene Murphy says the scheme was expanded nationwide in early 2017 – but only 31 homes have been delivered across Ireland since then.

He believes the scheme is riddled with problems since its inception and has amounted to a miserable failure.

Fianna Fail Deputy Murphy says the Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has admitted that the scheme has not delivered.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Tuam mother and baby home campaigner to receive honorary degree
Win a halloween treat with Westport House on Galway in the Morning
October 14, 2018
Tuam mother and baby home campaigner to receive honorary degree
October 14, 2018
Discussions take place in Connemara on draft of five year strategy for social and economic development
October 14, 2018
Galway West TD Noel Grealish confirms he will back Government in key votes

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
October 14, 2018
Thornton secures Irish PGA Championship Title
October 13, 2018
Live Rugby Stream – European Challenge Cup Pool 3 Connacht Rugby v Bordeaux Begles Live in The Sportsground Galway
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK