Galway-Roscommon TD slams Government’s repair and leasing scheme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway-Roscommon TD says the Government’s Repair and Leasing Scheme is just another failed attempt to provide social housing.

The aim of the RLS is to assist property owners and local authorities to harness the accommodation potential in certain vacant dwellings nationwide.

Deputy Eugene Murphy says the scheme was expanded nationwide in early 2017 – but only 31 homes have been delivered across Ireland since then.

He believes the scheme is riddled with problems since its inception and has amounted to a miserable failure.

Fianna Fail Deputy Murphy says the Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has admitted that the scheme has not delivered.