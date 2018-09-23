15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Sports Sunday

Sports Sunday

Galway-Roscommon TD raises questions over delay in new national weather warning service

By GBFM News
September 23, 2018

Time posted: 5:23 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway-Roscommon TD is raising concerns over delays in establishing a national flood forecasting and warning service.

It’s after Storm Ali recently swept along the west coast – causing widespread damage and leading to the death of a female tourist in Clifden.

Deputy Eugene Murphy says that in the wake of other recent severe storms, a steering group was set up to oversee a new national warning service.

However, he claims while the group has met 16 times since then, the project seems to be moving at a ‘snails pace’.

The Fianna Fail Deputy says at this point, it’s estimated it could be up to five years before the service is fully in-place.

Deputy Murphy believes that’s unacceptable and the process needs to be fast-tracked by the Government.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Guide reveals top secondary schools across Galway
September 23, 2018
Guide reveals top secondary schools across Galway
September 23, 2018
Significant roadworks to get underway on N84
September 23, 2018
Connemara man detained in Boston on suspicion of being illegal emigrant

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
September 21, 2018
Copeland set for debut as Connacht take on the Scarlets in the Sportsground
September 21, 2018
Greyhound Selections for the Galway Greyhound Stadium this weekend
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK