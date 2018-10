Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway-Roscommon Deputy Denis Naughten says he accepts his resignation as Communications Minister is just part of the ‘cut and thrust’ of the political system.

However, Deputy Naughten – who tendered his shock resignation in the Dáil yesterday – admits it is one of the low points of his 18 year career.

Deputy Naughten says he had nothing personal to gain – and his only aim was to bring broadband into every home in Ireland.