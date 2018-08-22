15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway Results from the Aldi Community Games National Finals held in UL

By Sport GBFM
August 22, 2018

Time posted: 11:22 am

With thousands of children taking part in a  fun filled weekend sport and completion in the fantastic facilities at University of Limerick,  Galway’s competitors acquitted themselves well.

In the Team events Galway won 3 Gold,  3 Silver, 1 Bronze and 1 fourth place medal and in total won ten Gold,  nine Silver, five Bronze and four 4th Place Medals.

TEAM EVENTS

U/14 Camogie                   Bullaun/New Inn          Silver

U/11 Hurling  A                Clarinbridge                    Bronze

U/13 Girls Spikeball        Kilnadeema Leitrim       Silver

U/16 Boys Pitch & Putt   Craughwell                      4th Place Medal

Girls U/13 Futsal              Knocknacarra                 Gold

U/10 Gaelic Football        Oranmore/Maree          Gold

U/12 Boys Soccer              Clarinbridge                   Gold

U/15 Girls Soccer              Athenry                            Silver

 

ATHLETICS

In Athletics many of the Galway competitors won their heats and semis to get into the Finals  and these are the Results of the Finals

BOYS

U/8, 80m                 Lucas Slattery. Dunmore/Garrafrauns/Kiltevna         4th Place Medal

U/12,100M              Darragh Fahy Bullaun/New Inn                                       Bronze

U/12, 600M             Kyle Fitzgerald Claregalway/Lackagh                            4th Place medal

 

GIRLS

U/8, 60m             Ella Brennan Caherlistrane/K                                             Bronze  (B Competition

U/8, 80m             Elizabeth Healy, Annaghdown                                            Gold

U/10 Hurdles      Hazel Fahy Bullaun/New Inn                                               Gold

U/14 Hurdles       Ava McKeon Ballinalsoe                                                       Gold

U/14 Hurdles       Calum Healy  Athenry                                                           Silver

 

RELAYS AND FIELD EVENTS

U/13 m Relay        Athenry                                                                                    Silver

U/14 Relay             Ballinderreen                                                                          Bronze

U/12 Long Puck     Sean Walsh Moycullen                                                        Gold

U/14 Shot Putt       Liam Shaw Athenry                                                              Gold

 

BOYS JUDO    

26kg                        Corey Walker Athenry                     Gold

30kg                        Joshua Moore Athenry                    Bronze

34kg                        Jonah Walker Athenry                     4th Place Medal

38kg                        Dylan McGrath Annaghdown          Gold

42kg                        Daniel Tuohy Athenry                     Silver

50kg                        Lucas Togashi Athenry                    Silver

 

 

GIRLS JUDO               

26kg                    Siobhan Crawley Athenry                  Silver

34kg                    Molly  Noone Athenry                        Bronze

38kg                    Rosa Higgins Athenry                         Silver

 

 

It was a great achievement from the Galway Competitors.

Galway Community Games salutes all the young people who represented their County and Province and Congratulates all the winners

Lots of photos of the weekend events are posted on the Galway Community Games Facebook page.

Sport
Fun, Skill and Camaraderie to the fore at LGFA U17 Academy Blitz

