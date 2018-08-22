Galway Results from the Aldi Community Games National Finals held in UL

With thousands of children taking part in a fun filled weekend sport and completion in the fantastic facilities at University of Limerick, Galway’s competitors acquitted themselves well.

In the Team events Galway won 3 Gold, 3 Silver, 1 Bronze and 1 fourth place medal and in total won ten Gold, nine Silver, five Bronze and four 4th Place Medals.

TEAM EVENTS

U/14 Camogie Bullaun/New Inn Silver

U/11 Hurling A Clarinbridge Bronze

U/13 Girls Spikeball Kilnadeema Leitrim Silver

U/16 Boys Pitch & Putt Craughwell 4th Place Medal

Girls U/13 Futsal Knocknacarra Gold

U/10 Gaelic Football Oranmore/Maree Gold

U/12 Boys Soccer Clarinbridge Gold

U/15 Girls Soccer Athenry Silver

ATHLETICS

In Athletics many of the Galway competitors won their heats and semis to get into the Finals and these are the Results of the Finals

BOYS

U/8, 80m Lucas Slattery. Dunmore/Garrafrauns/Kiltevna 4th Place Medal

U/12,100M Darragh Fahy Bullaun/New Inn Bronze

U/12, 600M Kyle Fitzgerald Claregalway/Lackagh 4th Place medal

GIRLS

U/8, 60m Ella Brennan Caherlistrane/K Bronze (B Competition

U/8, 80m Elizabeth Healy, Annaghdown Gold

U/10 Hurdles Hazel Fahy Bullaun/New Inn Gold

U/14 Hurdles Ava McKeon Ballinalsoe Gold

U/14 Hurdles Calum Healy Athenry Silver

RELAYS AND FIELD EVENTS

U/13 m Relay Athenry Silver

U/14 Relay Ballinderreen Bronze

U/12 Long Puck Sean Walsh Moycullen Gold

U/14 Shot Putt Liam Shaw Athenry Gold

BOYS JUDO

26kg Corey Walker Athenry Gold

30kg Joshua Moore Athenry Bronze

34kg Jonah Walker Athenry 4th Place Medal

38kg Dylan McGrath Annaghdown Gold

42kg Daniel Tuohy Athenry Silver

50kg Lucas Togashi Athenry Silver

GIRLS JUDO

26kg Siobhan Crawley Athenry Silver

34kg Molly Noone Athenry Bronze

38kg Rosa Higgins Athenry Silver

It was a great achievement from the Galway Competitors.

Galway Community Games salutes all the young people who represented their County and Province and Congratulates all the winners

Lots of photos of the weekend events are posted on the Galway Community Games Facebook page.