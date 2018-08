Galway Bay fm newsroom – Residents across the county are being urged to have their say on a review of speed limits ahead of the September deadline.

It’s part of a national speed limit review which aims to make routes across Ireland safer for all road users.

The report encompasses the municipal districts of Athenry, Oranmore, Ballinasloe, Connemara, Loughrea and Tuam.

It can be viewed on the council’s website with public submissions accepted until Friday the 7th of September.

