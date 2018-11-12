15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway rents continue to rise in third quarter of the year

By GBFM News
November 12, 2018

Time posted: 8:11 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Rents across Galway continued to rise during the third quarter of this year.

That’s according to the latest rental report from property website Daft.ie – which examined prices between July and September.

The average rent in the city is now €1,226 – a 3 percent increase on the figure recorded between April and June.

In the county, the average rent now stands at €856 – an increase of six percent compared to the figure recorded during the second quarter.

Overall, rents in Galway are currently 16 percent higher than this time last year.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
