Galway renters facing all time high rent increases

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway renters are being locked out of the property market according to the Galway Simon Community.

A new report from property website Daft.ie shows that rents in Galway city rose by almost 16 per cent, while in the county the average rent increased by over 10 per cent when compared to the same period last year.

The new figures show that Galway’s rent prices are increasing at almost four times the limit of 4 per cent per year set by the rent pressure zone cap.

The average rent for a double room in the city is €497, while in the county renters face an average price of €807 for a property.

Nationally, rents across the country have soared to a new all-time high of 1 thousand 300 euro per month.

CEO of Galway Simon Community, Karen Golden says that the crisis will get worse before it gets better, you cam hear her on the 2pm news…