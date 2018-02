Galway’s unbeaten run in the Allianz National Hurling League continued yesterday in Pearse Stadium with a 2-19 to 0-14 win over Offaly. Both of Galway’s goals coming from Joseph Cooney.

Match Report by Niall Canavan

After the game, Sean Walsh spoke to Galway manager Micheal Donoghue

Niall also got the thoughts of match analyst Conor Hayes

Galway’s next game is on Sunday next when they face Dublin in Parnell Park at 2pm.