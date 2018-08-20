Galway records second highest commercial vacancy rate nationwide

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway has the second highest commercial vacancy rate in the country.

That’s according to the latest GeoView Commerical Vacancy Rates Report published by GeoDirectory.

It shows that the figure for Galway rose marginally during the second quarter of this year and now stands at 16.2 percent.

It’s also the second highest figure nationwide behind Sligo.

The highest commerical vacancy rate across Galway was recorded in Tuam, where the figure for the second quarter stood at 20 percent.

More at 1