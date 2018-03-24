15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Feel Good Factor

The Feel Good Factor

Galway receives highest allocation of new Rural Social Scheme places

By GBFM News
March 24, 2018

Time posted: 12:07 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway has received the largest allocation of new placements in the latest expansion of the Rural Social Scheme.

That’s according to Galway East Junior Minister Ciaran Cannon, who says the county received 47 out of 250 new spaces on the national scheme.

The Rural Social Scheme is aimed at low-income farmers and fishermen and women who are in receipt of social welfare payments.

They carry out work in local communities including village enhancement, environmental maintenance, social support and caretaking of local facilities.

Fine Gael Minister Cannon says the latest allocation is a significant boost to rural communities across Galway.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Tuam Educate Together school secures permission to increase enrolment
March 24, 2018
Tuam Educate Together school secures permission to increase enrolment
March 23, 2018
Major step forward for new school building for Clarin College Athenry
March 23, 2018
Station Road in Ballinasloe reopens following collision which killed two women

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
March 23, 2018
EY Provincial Playoff Hosts Revealed
March 23, 2018
Connacht Rugby announce signing of out half David Horwitz from Super Rugby side the Rebels
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK