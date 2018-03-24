Galway receives highest allocation of new Rural Social Scheme places

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway has received the largest allocation of new placements in the latest expansion of the Rural Social Scheme.

That’s according to Galway East Junior Minister Ciaran Cannon, who says the county received 47 out of 250 new spaces on the national scheme.

The Rural Social Scheme is aimed at low-income farmers and fishermen and women who are in receipt of social welfare payments.

They carry out work in local communities including village enhancement, environmental maintenance, social support and caretaking of local facilities.

Fine Gael Minister Cannon says the latest allocation is a significant boost to rural communities across Galway.