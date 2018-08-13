15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway ranks 8th in country for household Income Tax

By GBFM News
August 13, 2018

Time posted: 4:08 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway ranks 8th in Income Tax league tables, according to the latest research by Taxback.com.

In the Taxpayer Sentiment Survey Series 2018, 17 hundred taxpayers across the country were asked their views on taxing public wealth.

The study shows that almost two thirds of people support the introduction of a new tax on accumulated wealth.

Households in Galway are the 8th highest in the country when it comes to paying Income Tax.

Households in the city and county pay around 14 thousand 900 euro in Income Tax on average per year.

Households in Dublin pay the highest amount of Income Tax while households in Donegal pay the lowest.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
