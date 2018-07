The second day of the Galway Festival continues this evening with a seven race mixed card starting at 5.20pm. Spearheading the event is the COLM QUINN BMW Mile Handicap worth €120,000 at 7.40pm.With a look ahead to Day 2 of the Galway Races is George McDonagh…

George’s Tuesday selections:

5.20 Exchange Rate

5.55 St Stephens Green

6.25 Tarnawa

8.10 Serefeli, Keep Believing, Delegating

8.40 Ducky Mallon