It’s the opening day of the Galway Racing Summer Festival with the first race off at 5.20. The feature today is the Connacht Hotel Handicap at 7.40pm. With a look ahead to Day 1 of the festival, it’s George McDonagh…

George McDonagh’s selections for Monday:

5.20 Easy Game

5.55 Motcomb Street

6.25 Third World (NAP)

7.05 Tashman & Scream

8.10 Imrana

8.40 Royal Rendezvous