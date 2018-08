Day five of the Galway Racing Summer festival features a cracking evening’s racing with the first race off at 5.10 and the feature race, the Guinness Handicap off at 6.50.

George McDonagh Looks Ahead

Fridays Fancies For Ballybrit

5.10 Zuenoon

5.45 Mount Jubilee & Cache Queen (both e-w)

6.15 Shes Got Fast

6.50 Mawaany & Tudor City (both e-w)

7.25 Wicklow Brave / Brontide (forecast)

7.55 Vieux Morvan & Mine Now. (both e-w)

8.25 Voices Of Spring (e-w. Nap)