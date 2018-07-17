Galway Racecourse unveil €12 Million Re-development plan

With just two weeks to go the 149th running of the Galway Races Summer Festival, the Galway Race Committee today announced that it is seeking tenders for a Design Team to progress the next phase of development at the track, a €12 million redevelopment. The Committee at Galway Racecourse has always been proactive in continuing to improve the facilities for its racegoers, with its latest €6 million development the ‘Wilson Lynch Building’ now completed and due be unveiled at this year’s Summer Festival on Monday 30th July.

As part of this latest €12 million re-development plan, the Parade Ring would be completely revamped and modernised making the area a key focal point within the racecourse, focusing on improving the interaction and experience between the customer and the participants of the sport, plus increased spectator capacity. The aim is to make more of the parade spectacle and pre and post-race celebrations. The plans also see the addition of a Pre-Parade Ring, directly adjacent to the main Parade Ring.

New hospitality venues with a high standard of décor would be located to the North and South of the Parade Ring incorporating a bar, restaurant, betting and toilet facilities, all providing a new level of comfort and customer experience for Galway patrons.

The first floor of the existing Millennium Grandstand will have the current facilities upgraded in a major refurbishment, which will include a new fully glazed wall facing the track, along the full length of the Millennium Stand, which will provide facilities for a new Owners & Trainers Lounge and a separate Annual Members facility.

The ambitious exciting project also includes a new racecourse administrative building, with the current office building to be re-purposed as enhanced welfare facilities for both male and female jockeys, and enhanced hospitality facilities for winning connections.

Galway Racecourse has produced concept drawings of this new development in conjunction with Turnberry Consulting. The design of the new development is expected to commence in early 2019, with plans to start construction within the next three to four years.

