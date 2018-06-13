15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner

Ronan Lardner

Galway property owners could face CPOs to facilitate new bus network

By GBFM News
June 13, 2018

Time posted: 12:33 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new bus transport plan for Galway could lead to compulsory purchase orders for private property along existing and new bus routes.

The National Transport Authority announced details of the Bus Connects masterplan for Dublin yesterday, which will give buses continuous priority over car traffic.

Because it involves widening some city streets, it will mean part of up to 1300 homeowners’ gardens will have to be sacrificed.

It’s been revealed that Dublin homeowners losing gardens and parking spaces to the proposed project could get compensation worth 25-thousand euro per square metre.

During a visit to Galway in April, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told Galway Bay fm news that the Bus Connects project will be rolled out in Galway in the coming years.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Galway GAA Fixtures
June 13, 2018
Storm Hector leads to status orange wind warning for Galway
June 13, 2018
New report reveals 2 Galway water supplies remain on Remedial Action List
June 13, 2018
Storm Hector leads to status orange wind warning for Galway

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
June 13, 2018
Galway GAA Fixtures
June 13, 2018
Galway and Offaly in rare U21 hurling championship clash
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK