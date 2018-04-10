Galway properties at centre of commercial court dispute

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Commercial Court is to consider a dispute between a receiver and the owners of more than 30 apartments around the country – including in Galway.

Seaconview DAC and receiver Anne O’Dwyer have brought proceedings against Chevas Ltd and James and Conor Fagan over apartments in Galway, Dublin, Sligo and Dundalk.

Ms O’Dwyer, who was appointed as receiver over the company and James Fagan’s assets by Seaconview last December, is seeking an injunction preventing the defendants interfering with the receivership or trespassing at the properties.

According to the Irish Times, Mr Justice Brian McGovern said he was satisfied the dispute should be admitted to the Commercial Court fast track list.

The matter returns before the court later this month.