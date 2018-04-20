Galway pro-life group concerned over alleged removal of posters

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway pro-life group claims campaign posters across the city and county are being intentionally taken down.

Galway for Life says posters that had been put up across the county – and the east side of the city in particular – have disappeared in recent days.

The group says the intentional removal of the posters is a threat to democracy.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan, Galway for Life spokesperson Eilis Mulroy says people should report any instances of people removing posters – whether they’ve been put up by the pro-life or pro-choice side of the campaign.