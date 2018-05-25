15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

Galway parkrunners encouraged to nominate their Vhi parkrun Hero

By Sport GBFM
May 25, 2018

Time posted: 4:24 pm

Vhi launch parkrun Hero Awards

Vhi is encouraging parkrunners from County Galway to nominate their Vhi parkrun Hero. The monthly award looks to recognise and reward inspirational, hardworking and dedicated members of the parkrun community who embody the ethos of parkrun or have made an outstanding contribution – be they participants or volunteers.

If you think someone from your local parkrun deserves to be celebrated as a Vhi parkrun Hero nominate them using the online application form. Winners will be announced monthly and will receive a €250 One4All voucher and plaque courtesy of Vhi.

parkrun in partnership with Vhi supports local communities in organising free, weekly, timed 5k runs every Saturday morning at 90 venues all over Ireland, with around 10,000 people of every age and ability taking part each week. The events are organised by more than 1,000 volunteers every weekend from Bere Island to Ballina to Ballinteer. Over 190,000 registered participants have run more than 5 million kilometres at parkrun Ireland events since it started here in November 2012. Originally launched in the UK in 2004, parkrun is the single biggest participation running event globally with nearly three million registered participants and an average of 165,000 weekly participants.

Nominate your Vhi parkrun Hero at www.vhi.ie/running or register for a parkrun near you at www.parkrun.ie. New registrants should select their chosen event as their home location. You will then receive a personal barcode which acts as your free entry to any parkrun event worldwide.

print
Sport
High level meeting to discuss next step on future of St. Brigid’s in Ballinasloe
May 25, 2018
Galway Hurlers Ready For Historic First Home Game In Leinster Senior Championship
May 25, 2018
Mervue United Face Carbury In Connacht Cup Final
May 25, 2018
St. Joseph’s College, Galway Fly The Flag For The Republic Of Ireland

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

May 25, 2018
High level meeting to discuss next step on future of St. Brigid’s in Ballinasloe
May 25, 2018
20 firms express interest in proposed Connemara marine park

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline