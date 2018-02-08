Galway on a par with Berlin in terms of traffic congestion

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway commuters spent an average of 44 hours sitting in traffic last year – putting it on a par with major European cities like Hamburg, Berlin and Stuttgart.

The report by transport analytics company Inrix found that drivers in London spent more time in traffic jams in 2017 than motorists in any other EU city – at 74 hours.

Paris follows with 69 hours lost to congestion, while outside of the EU, the Swiss cities of Geneva and Zurich saw commuters lose 52 and 51 hours respectively.

According to Euronews Galway is the only Irish city to feature in the top ten list of European congested cities.