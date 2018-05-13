Galway Open Leinster Senior Hurling Championship Defence With Win Over Offaly

All-Ireland Senior Hurling Champions Galway opened the defence of their Leinster Title with a 5-18 t0 2-15 win over Offaly yesterday evening in O’Connor Park in Tullamore. Brian Concannon scoring 2-1 of Galway’s Total.

After The game, Sean Walsh spoke to Galway Manager Micheal Donoghue

Sean also got the thoughts of Conor Back Adrian Tuohey

John Hanbury also gave Sean his thoughts on the game

Offaly manager Kevin Martin spoke to the Media after the game

Finally, Niall Canavan and Conor Hayes sat down to discuss Galway’s win and sees where it leaves the side in the Championship overall with one game played.

Galway: James Skehill; Adrian Tuohey, Daithí Burke, John Hanbury; Pádraic Mannion, Gearóid McInerney, Aidan Harte; Johnny Coen, David Burke (c); Joe Canning (0-8), Cathal Mannion (0-1), Joseph Cooney (1-4); Conor Whelan (1-1), Conor Cooney (0-2), Brian Concannon (2-1).

Subs used: Jason Flynn (1-0) for C Cooney, Sean Loftus (0-1) for Coen, Niall Burke for C Mannion, Ronan Burke for Harte, Jonathan Glynn for Canning.

Offaly: Eoghan Cahill (0-1); Tom Spain, Seán Gardiner, Ben Conneely; Damien Egan, Pat Camon, Brendan Murphy; David King (0-02), Shane Kinsella (0-1); Conor Mahon, Dan Currams (0-1), Colin Egan; Oisín Kelly, Joe Bergin (1-1), Shane Dooley (1-9).

Subs used: Cillian Kiely for Mahon, Sean Ryan for Murphy, Paddy Murphy for Egan, Tommy Geraghty for Currams, Tommy Rigney for Spain.

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick).