15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Keith Finnegan

Keith Finnegan

Galway Oireachtas members meet department over council funding shortage

By GBFM News
January 24, 2018

Time posted: 3:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s Oireachtas members have met with the Department of Housing to discuss serious concerns over the County Council’s funding.

The meeting was organised by Galway West TD and Junior Minister Sean Kyne.

The discussion focused on issues including commercial rates, local property tax, and social housing supply.

Concerns have been raised that Galway County Council is continually left short of funding, especially given the size of the county.

Junior Minister Kyne says the current funding model for grants from the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government is not fit for purpose.

He says the issue is a top priority for Galway’s TDs and Senators.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Connemara church to temporarily relocate following lightning strike
City councillor blasts Ministers proposal to remove artifacts to Portumna
January 24, 2018
Hundreds of homes without power in Galway East
January 24, 2018
Student accommodation plan for docks halted by appeal
January 24, 2018
City councillor blasts Ministers proposal to remove artifacts to Portumna

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
January 24, 2018
Connacht Captain John Muldoon to retire at the end of this season
January 24, 2018
Women For Tri Evening Hailed a Success
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK