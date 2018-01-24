Galway Oireachtas members meet department over council funding shortage

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s Oireachtas members have met with the Department of Housing to discuss serious concerns over the County Council’s funding.

The meeting was organised by Galway West TD and Junior Minister Sean Kyne.

The discussion focused on issues including commercial rates, local property tax, and social housing supply.

Concerns have been raised that Galway County Council is continually left short of funding, especially given the size of the county.

Junior Minister Kyne says the current funding model for grants from the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government is not fit for purpose.

He says the issue is a top priority for Galway’s TDs and Senators.