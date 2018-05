Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway is not included in a government-backed pilot scheme to transport rural drinkers home from pubs.

Independent Alliance T.D and Transport Minister, Shane Ross has drafted plans for a ‘drink-link’ service in an effort to combat drink driving.

It will be piloted in 19 counties, including Kerry and Wexford at a cost of 450 thousand euro for 6 months.

