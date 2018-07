Galway Manager Kevin Walsh has named his team to face Kildare in the Super 8’s on Sunday Next.

There is enforced change with Peter Cooke coming in for the injured Paul Conroy.

The Galway team is

1. Ruairi Lavelle

2. Declan Kyne

3. Seán Andy Ó Ceallaigh

4. Eoghan Kerin

5. Cathal Sweeney

6. Gareth Bradshaw

7. Johnny Heaney

8. Peter Cooke

9. Thomas Flynn

10. Michael Daly

11. Shane Walsh

12. Seán Kelly

13. Ian Burke

14. Damien Comer

15. Eamonn Brannigan