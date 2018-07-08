15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway Minors Begin All-Ireland Defence With Win

By Sport GBFM
July 8, 2018

Time posted: 6:28 pm

The Galway Minor Hurling Team began the defence of their All-Ireland crown with a 1-20 to 0-12 win over Limerick in Semple Stadium on Sunday Afternoon.

Here is another chance to hear the commentary from Niall Canavan and Liam Hodgins

 

The Teams For Galway And Limerick In The All-Ireland Minor Hurling Championship

 

