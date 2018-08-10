Galway Minor Team Named For All-Ireland Semi-Final

The Galway team to play Meath in the All-Ireland Minor Semi-Final in Croke Park tomorrow has been named. There are two changes from the team who beat Clare in the Quarter Final with Paul Kelly returns to midfield and replaces James McLoughlin and Oisin Gormally replaces Eanna McCormack.

The Team Is….

1. Donie Halloran (Cortoon-Shamrocks)

2. Ethan Walsh (Cortoon-Shamrocks)

3. Seán Black (Clifden)

4. Cian Deane (Maigh Cuillin)

5. Ryan Monahan (Oughterard)

6. Tony Gill (Corofin)

7. Cathal Sweeney (Salthill-Knocknacarra)

8. Paul Kelly (Maigh Cuillin)

9. Conor Raftery (Glenamaddy)

10. Liam Judge (Caherlistrane)

11. Aidan Halloran (Salthill-Knocknacarra)

12. Oisín Gormally (Bearna)

13. Eoghan Tinney (Salthill-Knocknacarra)

14. Daniel Cox (Maigh Cuilinn)

15.Matthew Cooley (Corofin)