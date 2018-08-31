GALWAY MINOR TEAM FOR ALL-IRELAND FINAL ANNOUNCED

Donal O’Fatharta and his selectors have picked the Galway Minor team to take on Kerry in Sunday’s All-Ireland Minor Final at 1pm



The Team:

1- Donie Halloran – Cortoon-Shamrocks

2- Ethan Walsh- Cortoon-Shamrocks

3- Seán Black -Clifden

4- Cian Deane –Maigh Cuillin

5- Ryan Monahan -Oughterard

6 -Tony Gill -Corofin

7- Cathal Sweeney –Salthill-Knocknacarra

8 -Paul Kelly-Maigh Cuillin

9 – Conor Raftery –Glenamaddy (Captain)

10- Liam Judge -Caherlistrane

11 -Aidan Halloran-Salthill-Knocknacarra

12- Seán Horkan-St Gabriels

13 -Eoghan Tinney –Salthill-Knocknacarra

14 -Daniel Cox –Maigh Cuillin

15 Matthew Cooley –Corofin

The game is live on Galway Bay FM