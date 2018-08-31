GALWAY MINOR TEAM FOR ALL-IRELAND FINAL ANNOUNCED

Donal O’Fatharta and his selectors have picked the Galway Minor team to take on Kerry in Sunday’s All-Ireland Minor Final at 1pm
The Team:
1- Donie Halloran – Cortoon-Shamrocks
2- Ethan Walsh- Cortoon-Shamrocks
3- Seán Black -Clifden
4- Cian Deane –Maigh Cuillin
5- Ryan Monahan -Oughterard
6 -Tony Gill -Corofin
7- Cathal Sweeney –Salthill-Knocknacarra
8 -Paul Kelly-Maigh Cuillin
9 – Conor Raftery –Glenamaddy (Captain)
10- Liam Judge -Caherlistrane
11 -Aidan Halloran-Salthill-Knocknacarra
12- Seán Horkan-St Gabriels
13 -Eoghan Tinney –Salthill-Knocknacarra
14 -Daniel Cox –Maigh Cuillin
15 Matthew Cooley –Corofin
The game is live on Galway Bay FM